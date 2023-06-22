Harry B. Phillips

Harry Bradner Phillips, also known locally as Brad Phillips, a lifetime resident of Warwick, NY, passed away on June 12, 2023, at St. Anthony Community Hospital. He was 77 years old.

Born Aug. 27, 1945, at St Anthony Community Hospital, he was the son of the late E. Ray and Dorothy Bradner Phillips.

Harry served in the U.S. Air Force from 1966-1969 and was a Vietnam Veteran. He studied Anthropology at Orange County Community College and then Binghamton University. He began his career as a Union Carpenter in local 964 and finished his career as Senior Estimator for Holt Construction. In his retirement he was instrumental in developing Stone Age Warwick (https://guides.rcls.org/archaeology).

Harry was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed spending time outdoors at the Warwick Camp in Canada on Dog Lake, Cape Cod, and all places in between.

Harry is survived by his wife, Gail Sperry Phillips; daughter, Heather Sorrell, her husband, Mathew and their children Emily and Abigail; son, Mark Phillips and his wife, Laura Recio; brother, Alan Phillips; several nephews; and his four-legged friend, Wilbur.

The family received friends on Friday, June 16 at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, NY.

Please consider a donation in Harry’s memory to the Warwick Valley Humane Society, P.O. Box 61, Warwick, NY 10990.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.