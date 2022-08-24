Harold S. Franklyn, 87, of Monroe, NY, went to sleep in death peacefully to await the resurrection that Jesus Christ promised on Monday, July 11, 2022, at Garnet Health Medical Center, Middletown, NY.

Harold was born October 17, 1934, in Union, MS. He was the son of Velmer Franklin and Willie Mae Amos Franklin. He retired from the US Army after 20 years and served during the Vietnam War.

Harold is survived by his loving wife, Rhonda Franklyn; his sister, Mildred Franklin Stevenson and her daughter, Mildred Franklyn; Harold’s two daughters, Crystal Danner and her children, Janine and Donovan Danner and Cheryl Morgan and husband Marvin and their son Damien Franklyn. He was predeceased by his daughter Cassandra Franklyn Simpson, also survived by Cassandra’s children, Timothy, Natalie and Nicole, three stepchildren, Timothy Walker, Shawvon Jackson, Danyel Walker; and many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

