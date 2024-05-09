Harold Hartman, 92

Harold Hartman, a retired programmer for IBM, and long-time resident of Greenwood Lake, passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, at home. He was 92. The son of Albert and Lucy (Wescott) Hartman, Harold was born on April 25, 1932, in Scranton, Pa.

Harold was a proud member of both the U.S. Naval Reserve and the Greenwood Lake Elks Lodge. He is known by many for all the years he dedicated to both the Greenwood Lake Boy Scouts as well as the Hudson Valley Boy Scouts.

Harold is survived by his daughter Janet Hartman of Greenwood Lake, NY, his son David Hartman and David’s wife Kaming Hartman, and their children Gabriella and Michael Hartman, all of Queens, NY.

Harold was predeceased by first wife Jean Hartman, second wife Marian Hartman, sister Mildred Bernard, sister Verna Moppert, and brother Michael Hartman.

A graveside service was held on May 3, 2024, at the Hillside Cemetery, Roslyn, Pa.

Please consider a donation in Harold’s name to St. Jude’s by visiting stjude.org/give.

Funeral arrangements are honorably entrusted to Zygmunt-Murtie Funeral and Cremation Service: 845-477-8240 or visit zmmemorials.com.