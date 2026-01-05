Gregory T. Sirico

Gregory Tozzi Sirico, 82, of Toms River, N.J., passed away on Dec. 30, 2025, at the Jersey Shore Medical Center in Neptune, N.J. surrounded by his family that was his greatest pride and joy.

Gregory was born in the Bronx, N.Y., on May 6, 1943, to Angelo Sirico and Mary Sirico. Gregory was the seventh of nine children. He built a long and dedicated career with New York Telephone, AT&T, and Lucent Technologies, where he was respected for his commitment, loyalty, and strong work ethic.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Sirico, and his six children: Gregory (Lori), Michael (Christina), Carolyn Brockway (Michael), Mary Sirico Levinson (Kimberly), James (Diane), and Jennifer Buckley (Joseph); as well as his stepchildren Suzanne Shreve (Derek), Elizabeth Connors (Christopher), and Jeffrey Shreve. He was a proud and loving grandfather to Gregory, Julia, and Dominic Sirico; Elizabeth and Olivia Sirico; Michael and Reagan Brockway; Alexander and Jacob Sirico Levinson; Nicholas and Katelyn Sirico; and Jessica and John Buckley; and step-grandfather to Nathan Riello, Jameson Connors, Joseph (Maya) Buckley, Samantha Buckley and great grandfather to Joseph Buckley. He is also survived by sisters Theresa (Richard), Edith (Nicholas), Concetta (Domenic), brothers Ralph (Roberta/Cecilia), and Russell (Carmela). He was predeceased by his sisters Mary (Frank), Vivian (Richard), and brother Charles (Anita). His family was the joy of his life, and his love for them will be remembered always.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at Silverton Memorial Funeral Home, 2482 Church Road, Toms River, N.J. followed by a gathering to celebrate his life at GreenBriar Woodlands Adult Community Clubhouse 1 Kensington Circle, Toms River, N.J.

Gregory will be remembered for his warmth, devotion to family, the quiet strength he carried throughout his life, and the smile that could light up every room he entered. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.