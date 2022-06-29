Gregory “Greg” Wyatt of Middletown, NY passed away on June 16, 2022 at home with his loving wife by his side. He was 69 years old.

Born on October 22, 1952 in Lewistown, PA, he was the son of the late John R. Wyatt Jr and Lois K. (Shunkweiler) Wyatt.

Greg retired in 2020 as the Chief Operating Officer for the SUEZ Utility Division in Paramus, NJ. Previously he served as Vice President and General Manager of SUEZ’ Idaho Operation. He worked for SUEZ in various positions for 46 years.

Greg is survived by his wife Madeline (Tramarin) Wyatt; children: Christopher Wyatt and his wife Kristen and their children Zoe and Finley, Jessica Wyatt, Hannah Power and Cecelia Power; brother Kent Wyatt and his wife Cindy; and two nieces Angela Jovanelly and her husband and family and Stacey Kocevar and her husband and family.

The family received friends on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. A funeral service was held on Wednesday, June 22, followed by interment in Warwick Cemetery.

Donations gratefully accepted to Boise Rescue Mission Ministries, P.O. Box 1494, Boise, ID 83701 or MHE Coalition, P.O. Box 651, Pine Island, NY 10969.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com