Graciela Thomas Perlmutter, 55

Graciela Thomas Perlmutter of Warwick, NY, entered into rest on Thursday, July 25, 2024. She was 55.

The daughter of Maria Thomas and the late Reynaldo Thomas, she was born on March 6, 1969, in the Dominican Republic.

She is survived by her mother Maria Thomas, husband Ernest Perlmutter, daughter Aimee Perlmutter, and son Ernie Perlmutter.

She was predeceased by her father, Reynaldo Thomas.

Visitation: Tuesday, July 30 from 4 to 7 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY 10921.

Funeral Mass: Wednesday, July 31 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, 20 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY 10921.

Burial: St. Joseph Cemetery, Florida, NY.

Memorial contributions may be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, PO Box 5028, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5028.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, please go to purtafuneralhome.com.