Grace F. Van Der Molen, a lifetime resident of Warwick, NY, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on December 9, 2022. She was 91 years old.

Born November 15, 1931, she was one of two daughters of the late Ralph and Ruth (Sly) Felter.

A graduate of Oneonta College, Grace was a kindergarten teacher for Warwick Valley School District. She was a member of the Edenville New Milford United Methodist Church.

A family statement reads, “Mom was the heart of our family. Her love for each one of us will be cherished as we all remember the family gatherings and moments we shared. She will be missed beyond measure. We love you, Mom.”

Grace is survived by her cherished family: three daughters: Lyn Barnes and her husband Samuel, of Warwick, Cathy Van Der Molen and her partner Janien, of Lexington, KY, Myrna Van Der Molen of Warwick; son Raymond Van Der Molen, of Lexington, KY; eight grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Richard; daughters Rosemarie Van Der Molen and Darlene Weidman.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, December 14, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. A funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 15 at the funeral home, the Rev. Samuel Sutter officiating. Interment will follow the service in Warwick Cemetery.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com