Gloria Tedeschi, of Warwick, NY (formerly of Delray Beach, FL and Yonkers, NY) passed away on May 31, 2022. She was 95 years old.

Born in Bronx, NY December 31, 1926, she was the daughter of Gregorio and Filomena (Tana) Pietrocola.

Gloria was an avid tennis player and loved to bowl. She was a member of the Golden Floridians and served as a past treasurer of the club.

Gloria is survived by her two sons, Thomas DiRusso and his wife Dorothy of Bronx, NY and Leonard DiRusso and his wife Catherine of Sun City, AZ; daughter Janine Smith and her husband John of Warwick, NY; two brothers, Joseph Pietrocola of Cherry Hill, NJ and George Pietrocola of Port St. Lucie, FL; six grandchildren: Lauren Barbuto(Robert), Matthew DiRusso(Caroline), John Smith, Jr.(Caitlin), Jenna McKenzie(Matthew), Ashley Smith and Jaclyn DiRusso; and four great-grandchildren: Kyle and Colton Barbuto, Tessa Smith and Nicolette DiRusso; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband John, her sister Gilda Ianotti and brother Gregory Pietrocola.

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 3, 2022 from 3 to 5:00 p.m. and 7 to 9:00 p.m. at the Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 4, at St. Stephen RC Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick, followed by interment in Warwick Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Gloria to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com