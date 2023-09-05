Gloria Rysdyke of Florida, N.Y., a retired factory worker for Star Expansion, entered into rest on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023.

She was the daughter of Benjamin and Dorothy Akins Davis, born on Oct. 1, 1931, at home in Washingtonville.

She was the widow of John H. Rysdyke

She was a member of Local 445.

Survivors include her daughter Christine Burlum of New Jersey; son Dr. Robert Danner of Bethesda, Md.; daughter, Brenda Straub and husband Charlie of Montgomery; grandchildren, Sam, Matt and Ruthann Burlum and Rachel Danner; several great grandchildren; sisters Margaret Hedden and Molly Spears; brother Keith Davis; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her brother, Leonard, Louis and Ben and sister Louise Halstead.

The family wants to thank the Carlucci Home in Greenville for the excellent care mom received when she moved into their home in July 2016.

They would also like to thank the staff at Sky View Rehabilitation in Croton-on-Hudson for the special care they gave to mom during her final months.

There will be no visitation per Gloria’s wishes and burial will be at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Florida Fire Department, PO Box 600, Florida, NY 10921.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com.