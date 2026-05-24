Gloria J. Pason of New Hampton, entered into rest on Friday, May 22, 2026 at home. She was 91.

The daughter of the late Felix Pierce and Jenny Zolendjeski Pierce, she was born on Nov. 17, 1934 in Middletown, NY.

Gloria was in the first nursing program that graduated from Orange County Community College and in later years, she received a physical therapy assistant license where she worked for 30 years at Horton Hospital in Middletown. She was a member of St. Stanislaus Church, Pine Island; a Past President of the PLAV Ladies Auxiliary; Hudson Valley Polonaise Society and DAVA #212, Goshen, N.Y. She was a Castle Point VA Representative; member of the Warwick Seniors and member of the Orange County Coalition. She was the Orange County Contingent Grand Marshall of the Pulaski Day Parade, NYC and was recognized as the Citizen of the Year for the Hudson Valley Polonaise Society. She was also the recipient of the Citizen Award of the Orange County Veteran’s Coalition.

She is survived by her three daughters and two sons, Rhonda Robinson and her husband Jim of Hawthorne, N.J., Debi Kerstanski and her husband Dennis of Warwick, Robert Pason and wife Lisa of Vero Beach Fla., Donna McNally of New Hampton, and Kevin Pason and wife Sandy of New Windsor; 24 grandchildren; Julia Olanoff, David Kerstanski and wife Goldie; Denise and Darin Kerstanski; Dana and wife Michele Kerstanski; DJ Kerstanski and wife Stephanie; Maegan Bailey and husband Jason; Ashley Williams and husband Billy; Heather and Lawrence McNally; Kevin Pason Jr.; Michael Pason and wife Holly; Brittany Pason; Brianne Reynolds and husband Trevor; Dylan Gillespie and wife Alyssa; Krista Wilson and husband Shane; 14 great-grandchild; Jacob Bailey, Kylie Williams, Maggie and Michaela Pason, Declan Olanoff, Ayden Pason, Cameron Davis, Alex Wilson, Freddy and Redmond Kerstanski, Stella Kerstanski, Talya, Veronika and Samuel Kerstanski; sisters-in-law, Mary Ann Pason and Carol Wesley; she is further survived by many other cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her loving husband of 52 years, Frederick “Freddy” John Pason; son-in-law, Tim McNally; grandson-in-law, Jeff Olanoff; and great-grandson, Michael Pason Jr.

Visitation will be held on Friday, May 29 from 4-7 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 690 County Route# 1, Pine Island, NY 10969.

A funeral mass will be held 10:30 AM Saturday, May 30 at St. Stanislaus Church, 17 Pulaski Hwy., Pine Island, NY 10969.

Burial will be in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Pine Island, NY.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the PLAV Post# 16, PO Box 16, Pine Island, NY 10969 or to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties, Inc., 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home.

To send a condolence online, please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com.