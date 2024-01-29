Glenn H. Conklin, 69

Glenn H. Conklin of Florida, NY, a self-employed contractor, entered into rest on Thursday, January 25, 2024. He was 69. The son of the late Hal Conklin and Marcia Walton Conklin, he was born on November 24, 1954, in Bridgeport, Ct.

He is survived by his wife Darlene Miller Conklin; son Glenn Conklin Jr. (Andrea); daughter Rebecca Sturge (Justin); four grandchildren, Makenna and Kaylee Conklin, and Mason and Tyler Sturge; seven siblings, Alicia Crine (Doug), Jenny Parsons, Martha Angell, Carol Conklin, Curt Conklin (Judy), Paul Manko (Kate), and Vanessa Manko; he is further survived by numerous nieces and nephews as well as his beloved dog Chloe.

As per his wishes, there will be a private cremation. A memorial visitation was scheduled for Saturday, February 3rd from 1 to 3 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY 10921.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, please go to purtafuneralhome.com.