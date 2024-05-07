Glenda Gray Mracek, 83, passed away April 6 with Kim by her side. She was born in Warwick, lived in Pine Island and retired in Hobe Sound, Florida. She was an auxillary member at VFW and Amvets.

She was predeceased by her parents Monroe and Jessie Wygant Gray, her son Scott/Marion Mracek, her daughter Teri Mracek-Board, sister Betty/Bob Smith, and her brother Bucky Gray.

She is survived by her sister Peggy/Joe Falahee (Peggy was Glenda’s health care advocate); her grandson Scott Board; sister-in-law Sally Gray; nephews and nieces Guy Jansen Smith, Cheryl Smith, Dana Philips, Kim Gray Collins, Lisa Gray O’Brien, Rebecca Gray Kochovas, Mark and Stacey Gray; and a very dear friend/neighbor Karen Bob who adopted Glenda’s dogs and visited her every week .

May Glenda rest in peace with her children Scott and Teri.