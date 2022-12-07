Gladys Oleksiw-Perrino, nee Horner, of Warwick, NY (formerly of NYC, NY), died peacefully in her sleep on December 1, 2022. She was 96 years old.

She was born on October 4, 1926 in Maidenhead, England. She was the daughter of Charles and Hilda, nee Cains, Horner. She migrated from England and married John Oleksiw in 1953.

Gladys was a loving mother to her daughters and son, often going from each of her children’s homes to spend time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was fond of traveling and went overseas back to England many times with her family.

Gladys is survived by her children: Maria Golembiowski and her husband Richard, of Beach Lake, Pennsylvania; Anna Freer and her husband James, of Pompton Lakes, NJ; Steven Oleksiw and his wife, Ivanka of Highmount, NY; Linda Quinn, of New Windsor; Cathy Quinn and her husband Timothy, of Warwick, NY; fifteen grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husbands, John Oleksiw and Dominick Perrino; her son-in-law, Patrick Quinn; brothers, Roy, Len, Fred and George and sisters, Doris, Winn and Daphne, all of Maidenhead, England.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 4th from 2-5PM at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY 10921.

A funeral service will be held 10:30AM Monday, December 5th at the funeral home.

Burial will be in Holy Spirit Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery, Campbell Hall, NY.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home

