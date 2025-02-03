Gisela Gust, 90

Gisela Gust, formerly of Ridgefield, Conn., entered into rest on February 2, 2025. She was 90. The daughter of the late Wilhelm Meinhardt and Irena Kronert, she was born on in August 7, 1934, in Frankfort, Germany.

She is survived by her daughter Christina Gust, son Roger E. Gust and wife Bonnie, four grandchildren, and brother Helmut Meinhardt. She was predeceased by her husband Otto Gust, sisters Rosel Dommer and Irena Meinhardt, and brother Walter Meinhardt.

Funeral service: Wednesday, February 5, 2025, at 11 a.m. at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Warwick, NY.

Burial: St. Peter Lutheran Church Cemetery, Warwick.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter Lutheran Church Food Pantry, 70 Little York Road, Warwick, NY 10990.

“Thy word is a lamp unto my feet, and a light unto my path,” Psalm 119:105

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, please go to purtafuneralhome.com.