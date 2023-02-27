We are saddened to announce the passing of Giacomino Lenti of Campbell Hall, NY, on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at Garnet Hospital in Middletown, NY. He was 101 years old.

He was born the son of Saveria (Amendola) Lenti and Saverio Lenti on Jan. 19, 1922, in Fiume Fredo, Calabria, Italy.

Giacomino was a landscaper for Mercy College in Dobbs Ferry, NY. He also worked for Grand Union. He loved his gardening, making vino and soppresata. He will always be remembered as he passed these traditions down to his family.

Giacomino was blessed with a large and loving family. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 81 years, Rosina (Amendola) Lenti, children: Lina Greco and her husband, Luigi; Saverio Lenti and his wife, Anna; Pasqualina Lenti and her husband, Vincenzo; Mirella Macri and her husband, Frank; and Francesco Lenti and his wife, Diane. Never to be forgotten, his legacy includes 15 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY. A Funeral Mass will take place at St. Mary’s Church, 42 Goshen Ave., Washingtonville, NY. Interment will take place at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Middle Hope, NY.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ronald McDonald House, https://rmhc.org/donate.

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe, NY 10950; 845-782-8185 or www.ssqfuneralhome.com.