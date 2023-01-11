Gerald “Jerry” F. Sheeran, of Warwick, NY and formerly of Cresskill, NJ, passed away on December 31, 2022. He was 91 years old.

Born August 7, 1931, in Brooklyn, NY, he was the son of the late Thomas F. and Lillian (Dawson) Sheeran

After high school Jerry served his country in the Marine Corps from 1952 to 1954 and he also served in the National Guard and was a proud member of the Warwick VFW post 4662. Jerry worked for Orange & Rockland Utilities, Inc. in Spring Valley, NY, for over 32 years, starting as a lineman and later as a line foreman. He always loved Harley-Davidson motorcycles from the time he first rode back in high school.

Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 30 years Lorraine Sheeran and his children: David Sheeran of Oneonta, NY; Robert Sheeran of Rehoboth, MA and Pamela Spoor of Oneonta, NY. He is also survived by his brothers Kenneth Sheeran and Robert Sheeran. Additionally he is survived by his step-daughter Lisa Lawrence, step-daughter Tina Costa and step-son David Poole; 7 step-grandchildren: Vanessa, Tiffany, Megan, Matthew, Sebastian, Holly and Cleopatra; step-great grandchildren: Dylan, Isabella, and Valentina. He was predeceased by his sister Patricia Martin, and brothers Thomas and Ronald Sheeran.

Visitation will be on Thursday, January 5, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p. m. at by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 6, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home followed by interment in Orange County Veterans Cemetery in Goshen, NY with military honors.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com