George W. Turner, of Warwick, NY, formerly of Ocala, FL, passed away on December 16, 2022. He was 85 years old.

Born July 11, 1937 in Albany, NY, he was the son of George W. Turner, Sr. And Marion (Broadhurst) Turner.

George studied Aeronautical Engineering before proudly serving in the United States Army during the Vietnam War, receiving the National Defense Service Medal. After an honorable discharge, he worked in computer programming for over 30 years with IBM in Poughkeepsie and Kingston, NY.

George married Christine (nee Martuscello) and together they raised their family in Hyde Park, NY, sharing 58 years of marriage. They retired to Ocala Palms in FL where they loved to travel and play golf. Eventually, they returned to NY to be closer to family.

George is survived by his loving wife Christine; daughter Kathleen Randall and her husband Richard, of Warwick, NY; son Mark Turner and his wife Sooi Kuan, of Singapore; grandchildren: Samuel and Noah Randall, and Frances Turner; and brother Larry Turner of Hagaman, NY.

There will be no visitation. A Funeral Mass was celebrated on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at St. Stephen RC Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick, NY. Interment will be private.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com