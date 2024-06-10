George John Clark Jr., 77

George John Clark Jr. of Florida, NY, entered into eternal rest peacefully with his loved ones by his side on Thursday, June 6, 2024, after a long courageous battle. He was 77.

The son of the late George John Clark and Grace Van Clark, he was born on November 5, 1946, in Manhattan, NY, and was raised in the Bronx.

George was a U.S. Army veteran who served his country proudly. He is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Dale Clark; son Adam Clark and wife Mia; six most precious grandchildren, Hannah, Aidan and Liam Stritmater, and Virginia, Sebastian and Silas Clark; as well as his cherished nieces and nephews, Eric, Michael, Kimberly, Jacqueline and their families.

George was pre-deceased by his beautiful daughter Heather Stritmater, brother Robert Clark, and nephew Aaron Lawton.

George was, among many things, a very talented artist. After graduating from the School of Visual Arts in NYC, he continued to enjoy drawing and painting in his spare time. He was also a Civil War enthusiast and collector that loved history and reading.

He was a loving, devoted husband and father and, above all, an incredible “Bampy” to his treasured grandchildren. He spent many occasions drawing and painting with them, cooking special treats together, or just quiet moments on the couch watching TV.

George’s love will live on forever with all of us.

Memorial visitation: Saturday, June 15 from 3 to 7 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY 10921.

Military honors: Saturday, June 15 at 5 p.m. and a memorial prayer service at 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or the American Kidney Fund.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, please go to purtafuneralhome.com.