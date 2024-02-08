George J. Rhein Sr., 93

George J. Rhein Sr., a longtime resident of Warwick, NY, (formerly of Spring Valley) passed away on February 5, 2024, surrounded by his loving family. He was 93 years old.

Born in Suffern, NY, on February 23, 1930, he was the son of Joseph B. and Anna (nee Moravich) Rhein.

George served proudly in the United State Army 11th Airborne Division during the Korean conflict.

George was the owner of G. Rhein Builders and worked as a general contractor in the area for many years, building new homes and renovating existing ones.

George is survived by his devoted wife of 69 years, Rita (nee Roe); their two sons George Rhein Jr. and his wife Liz of Queensbury, NY, and Glenn Rhein and his wife Karen of Warwick, NY; sister Martha Volk of Nyack, NY; eight grandchildren, Anna Delaney of Warwick, NY, Joseph Delaney of New Port Richey, Fl., John Delaney and his wife Tiffany of Bloomingburg, NY, Christopher Keywork and his wife Deanna of Piermont, NY, and Robert Keywork and his wife Jessalyn of Piermont, NY, Jill Long and her husband Kevin of Queensbury, NY, Katie Bendykowski and her husband Mike of Warwick, NY, and Greg Rhein of Warwick, NY; 10 great-grandchildren, Roman, Charlotte, Jolie, Luke, Alex, Brayden, Cade, Austen, Cora, and Grace. He was predeceased by his parents, brother Charles “Chuck” Nedbal, and daughter Suzanne Delaney and her husband Jack.

Cremation will be private. A memorial service will be planned for the spring. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in George’s name to The Wounded Warriors Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675 or online at woundedwarriorsproject.org/donate .

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.