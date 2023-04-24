George A. McKenney

George Anthony McKenney of Warwick, NY, passed away peacefully on April 20, 2023. He was 93 years old.

Born in Bronx, NY, May 3, 1929, he was the son of George A. Sr. and Linda Titomaglio McKenney.

George proudly served in the U.S. Army stationed in Japan after World War II.

A systems analyst, contracted by the military, George retired from Loral Electronics in the Bronx.

George is survived by his sons: Mitchell McKenney and his wife, Debra Levy McKenney of Pittsburgh, PA; Richard McKenney and his wife, RoseAnn McKenney of Martinsville, NJ; and Steve McKenney and his wife, Cui Mei Lei McKenney of Ossining, NY; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; and one brother, William McKenney. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Lorraine (nee Sambofsky) in 2020.

A graveside service with military honors will be held on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Orange County Veterans Cemetery, 111 Craigville Road, Goshen, NY 10924.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.