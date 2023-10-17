Geoffrey G. Gaspari, 53

Geoffrey G. Gaspari of Warwick, NY, passed away on October 15, 2023, at Kaplan Hospice House in Newburgh, NY. He was 53 years old.

Born February 22, 1970, in Queens, NY, he was the son of George and Dolores (nee Galindo) Gaspari who survive him.

Geoff was raised in Forest Hills, NY, and spent his summers in Highland Lakes, NJ. He was a graduate of St. John’s University. Geoff was a sales representative with Anheuser Busch for more than 20 years. After moving to Warwick, Geoff was a real estate agent with Raynor Country in Warwick. Geoffrey had many interests, including golf and tennis. He was a member of the Warwick Valley Country Club and The Club at Quail Ridge.

In addition to his parents, Geoff is survived by his three children, George, Austin, and Priscilla; brother Jonathan and his wife Deirdre; sister Margaret Gaspari and her husband Perry Serpa; niece and nephews, Grace, Graham, and Julian; and friends from all stages of life.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Wednesday, October 18, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 p.m. on Thursday, October 19, 2023, at St. Stephen RC Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick, followed by interment in Warwick Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Geoffrey’s memory to Glioblastoma Foundation: glioblastomafoundation.org.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.