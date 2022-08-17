Frank R. Basile, Sr., age 79 of Rehoboth Beach, DE, ended his journey on Friday, August 12, 2022, after a brave fight with pancreatic cancer. He was born on May 13, 1943, in Brooklyn, NY, the son of the late Natoli Basile and Helen (Mazurkewicz) Basile.

He was a proud Veteran of the U.S Army serving from 1961 to 1968 and was a member of American Legion Post 28 of Millsboro, DE. He supported our deployed troops in heart and soul, wearing his RED shirt every Friday. His neighbors would watch each day to see if the stars and stripes proudly waved from the flagpole at the front of the house.

He served his community as a member of The Mountain Lodge Park Fire Department and the Blooming Grove Volunteer Ambulance Corps. He also served as an Orange County Sheriff’s Deputy, and as a dispatcher for the Dewey Beach Police Department. He was long involved in local politics and became known as “the guy to call to see who to vote for”. He served on many boards and committees in the town of Blooming Grove, New York. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus in Rehoboth Beach, DE.

He was a dynamic salesperson and could take the worst sales routes and turn them around by working hard and providing excellent service to his customers. He had a wonderful sense of humor and was always ready to share a joke with anyone he met. As an entrepreneur, he co-owned Alba Taxi and Strong-Basile Funeral Home with his wife, Barbara. After graduating from McAllister Institute of Mortuary Science, he had a distinguished career in the funeral industry serving as a turnaround specialist for Service Corporation International. Working at the New York City Funeral Homes of Frank E. Campbell, Walter B. Cooke, Riverside Chapel, Jeffer’s Brothers, and National Funeral Car. In his positions, he gained a reputation as a fair and honest leader.

After moving to Delaware in 2003, he enjoyed reading and doing word puzzles. In a short while, boredom set in and Frank returned to the funeral field where he spent 14 years working for Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium.

He was a devoted, hardworking, and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, cousin, uncle, and friend.

Frank was predeceased by his loving wife of 61 years Barbara Basile, and his sister Carole Basile. He is survived by his children: Frank Jr. (Mary Ann), James (Ellen), Matt (Dan); grandchildren: Matthew Basile (Alexandra), Austin Basile, Kathleen Rafferty (John), Declan Basile, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at 12:00 PM at Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Atkinson-Lodge Chapel, 16961 Kings Highway, Lewes, DE. Friends may visit beginning at 11:00 AM. Interment will take place privately at a later date in Warwick, NY.

All who cannot attend in person are invited to join the services via live streaming by visiting the following link: http://www.parsellfuneralhomes.com/obituaries/permalink/10613763/LTWebcast.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to Blooming Grove Volunteer Ambulance Corps. 7 North St. Washingtonville, NY 10992.

Local arrangements are honorably entrusted to Zygmunt-Murtie Funeral and Cremation Service - 845-977-6127 or visit www.zmmemorials.com.