Frank ‘Pinky’ Mikulski, 91

Frank “Pinky” Mikulski, of Florida, NY, entered into rest on Friday, December 8, 2023. He was 91.

He served in the United States Army, Korean War, from 1951-1954 and was a member of the St. Joseph’s Church Holy Name Society.

Frank was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend to many.

He is survived by his loving wife and caretaker, Elizabeth “Betty” Shuback Mikulski of 67 years. Frank worked for Ford Motor Company for five years. He was a produce farmer for many years with his wife Elizabeth and son Floyd alongside him. He is further survived by his four children, Doris Tomczak and husband Rich, Frank Mikulski, JoAnn Jados and husband Louie, and Floyd Mikulski; 10 grandchildren and their spouses, Rich, Sarah and Joseph Tomczak (Laura), Jessica Mikulski Verma (Shawn), Jacqueline Tomczak Ferina (Steve), Kayla Mikulski, Kristen Jados, Emily Jados Myers (Tim), Ashley Mikulski, and Bryan Mikulski; nine great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Dolores Mikulski and Ann Shuback; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Marion and Helen Shuback; along with many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by brothers John and Raymond Mikulski, sisters Stella Mudrick and Antoinette Carroll, brothers-in-law Steve Mudrick and Jack Carroll; along with numerous brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 13 from 3 to 6 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY 10921.

Funeral mass will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, December 14 at St. Joseph Church, Florida, NY. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Florida, NY.

The family would like to thank the staff at Montgomery Nursing Home and their good neighbor, Elenora Pawliczak. Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Joseph Church Holy Name Society, c/o St. Joseph Church, 14 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY 10921 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1905.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, please go to purtafuneralhome.com.