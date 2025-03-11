Frank Gilbert, 80

Frank Gilbert, a resident of Greenwood Lake, NY, went home to the Lord peacefully in his residence on February 24, 2025. He was the son of Katie Duffy and Frank Gilbert, born on December 30, 1944, in Tuxedo, NY. He was 80 years young.

Frank is predeceased by his parents and four sisters: Rose, Catherine, Eileen and Mary. He is survived by his beloved daughter Katie Gilbert; his three cherished grandchildren Emily, James and Jacob; as well as much loved nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews. Grandpa will be looking down with love and guidance forever more.

Following his graduation from Monroe-Woodbury, he began his life path as a hardworking individual with many places of employment. He moved to Greenwood Lake where he owned several businesses, including Gilbert Trucking.

Frank shared the better part of his journey alongside his partner Arlene Fauerbach. Residing in Chester, NY, for 30 years, they returned to Greenwood Lake to continue their beautiful life in a wonderful community with new and old friends. Retirement brought them the joy of sharing the Lords good earth. They would spend most of their days outside in their yard maintaining their stunning gardens, truly a labor of love equally enjoyed. At the end of each day they would go outside saying “let’s review.” Towards the end he often said Arlene was his sunshine in a dark forest.

Frank’s aspirations were to be kind, give everyone a chance; he believed in give and you shall receive, and to live life with a happy heart.

He was an avid car enthusiast, and could be spotted with his vintage cars — a 32 Ford Flathead and a 65 Corvette — as well as riding his Harley and boating on the lake with his 65 wooden Chris Craft throughout the years. He thoroughly enjoyed the monthly dinners with his friends, commonly known as “The Crazy Contractors.” His Florida residence in Bonita Springs was his special place of relaxation in the winters, where numerous friendships were formed throughout the years.

Frank was an enthusiastic and active member of the community, serving on the planning board in Chester for 20 years and a member of the Lions Club in Greenwood Lake for 37 years; as president of the organization he led the project of revitalizing the Lions Field. He leaves a legacy of kindness, compassion, and patience.

Frank has been reunited with his family members and friends who were called home before him. In lieu of flowers please consider making a memorial donation to the Lions Club of GWL, Hospice of Orange and Sullivan County, and/or consider planting a tree seedling in the forest of Greenwood Lake.

“Enjoy the sunshine of the morrow... May the Irish hills caress you... May her lakes and rivers bless you... May the luck of the Irish enfold you...” — Irish Blessing.

Celebration of life: Saturday, April 5, 2025, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Zygmunt-Murtie Funeral Home, 4 Oak Street, Greenwood Lake, NY 10925.

Funeral Mass: Saturday. April 26, 2025, at 11:30 a.m. at the Holy Rosary RC Church, 41 Windermere Avenue, Greenwood Lake, NY, 10925.

Funeral arrangements are honorably entrusted to Zygmunt-Murtie Funeral and Cremation Service (845-477-8240 or visit zmmemorials.com).