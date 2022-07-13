Frank D. Ruff, of Monroe, NY, passed away on July 8, 2022, at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Pomona, NJ, with his loving family by his side. He was 70 years old. Son of the late Winton and Agnes (Smith) Ruff, he was born on November 6, 1951, in Cornwall, NY.

Frank was a Line Technician for 45 years for Ball Corporation in Middletown, NY and was a member of the MacLeods of Cornwall Pipes & Drums for many years. Aside from being the absolute best husband and dad anyone could ask for; his greatest role and title was that of “Poppy.” You could almost always find him at the playground, or the ice cream stand with multiple grandkids in tow. He loved every one of them dearly and they were the light of his life.

Left to cherish Frank’s memory are his loving daughters: Susan Seabrook and her husband, Nicholas of Egg Harbor Township, NJ; and Colleen Weisgarber and her husband, Matthew of Warwick, NY; adoring grandchildren: Sadie, Bryce, Lucy, Ruby, and Mason; and by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Frank was predeceased by his beloved wife, Mary Ruff, and his siblings: John Ruff and Joan Roe.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Friday, July 15, 2022, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY 10950. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at St. Anastasia Church, 21 N. Main St., Harriman, NY 10926. Interment will follow at St. Anastasia Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to American Cancer Society, https://www.cancer.org/ or The ALS Association. https://donate.als.org