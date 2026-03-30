Frank C. Corkum Sr., a longtime resident of Warwick, N.Y., passed away on March 27, 2026 at Garnet Medical Center. He was 81 years old

Born on November 25, 1944, in Philadelphia, Pa. He was the son of the late Frank W. and Alice P. (nee Bettens) Corkum. He was predeceased by his wife Helen Claire (nee Schweizer) 2016.

Frank was a former Police Chief for the Town of Warwick for many years as well as for Washingtonville, N.Y. After serving in the Police Department Frank worked as a local plumber. He was an avid hunter and loved fishing at his home away from home in Roscoe, N.Y.

He is survived by; his daughter, Tami-Lyn McCormick & her husband Ronald of Warwick, N.Y.; his two sons: Frank Corkum Jr. and his wife Kim of Warwick, N.Y., and Michael Edward Corkum and his wife Lori of Florida, N.Y.; his grandchildren: Matthew, Jamie, Thomas McCormick and Alyssa and Kayla Corkum; his brother-in-law, Thomas Schweizer and his wife Cathy of Warwick; and sister-in-law Donna Specht and her husband Randy of Warwick. he is also survived by sisters in-law Carol Bogart and Marie Lindemann, as well as nieces and nephews. As well as his beloved dog and partner in crime Norton. He was predeceased by sister-in-law and brother-in-law Joann and Ray Lemin.

Respecting Frank’s wishes, cremation will be private, and a celebration of his life will be planned at a future date. Interment will also be private in Warwick Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or online www.stjude.org

Arrangements were entrusted to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.