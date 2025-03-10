Frank A. Volock, 96

Frank A. Volock of Goshen, NY, entered into rest on Thursday, March 6, 2025. He was 96.

The son of the late John M. Volock and Mary Rutkowski Volock, he was born on December 3, 1928.

He worked in the Black Dirt Region of Florida, NY, on his father’s farm until he joined the army and fought in the Korean War where he was wounded. Frank was a purple heart recipient; he also earned a bronze star and a Korean Service Bar.

He worked for the Dept. of Social Services for 25 years. After retirement, he was an avid horseshoe player and he loved to travel all over with his wife, Agnes.

He is part of the purple heart museum and he also was featured on many flyers for Ben Gillman and for the Hudson Valley Honor Flight. Frank was also an active member of the Florida American Legion and the DAV. His name is also imprinted on the stone by the memorial in front of the SS Seward school.

He is survived by his daughter Kathleen Adjan (Ken Coleman), grandson Matthew Illenberg (Aleesia Rosa), along with several nieces and a nephew.

He is predeceased by his wife of 45 years, Agnes Volock, son Ralph Leiter, brothers John E. Volock Sr. and Stanley R. “Curly” Volock, and sisters Clara Theresa Volock Riley and Mary C. Volock.

Funeral services: Monday, March 10 at 3 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY 10921.

Visitation: after the services until 5 p.m. Cremation will take place after the services.

A private cremation burial will be held in the Orange County Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, Goshen, NY.

An extra special thanks to the people that helped take care of Frank in his time of need, giving him dignity and respect: Anna Nozkowski and Brendon Cooper, and Tom Jones and Pete Rollins. The family would also like to thank the staff at Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties, Inc.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tunnel 2 Towers, Wounded Warriors Project, local DAV, or a local humane society.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, please go to purtafuneralhome.com.