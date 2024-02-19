Francis Stanley Warnock, 53

Francis “Moose” Stanley Warnock, a lifelong resident of Greenwood Lake, NY, passed away peacefully on February 16, 2024, at home. He was 53. The son of Sally Jo Grabowsky Warnock, Moose was born on November 3, 1970, in Pompton Plains, NJ.

Moose was a lineman for Verizon for over 20 years and most recently worked as a driver for Interstate Waste Services. He also worked as a bartender at many Greenwood Lake establishments. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved spending his summers on his boat on Greenwood Lake and his winters on his snowmobile in Old Forge. He also loved riding his motorcycle. He could be found on just about any Sunday at Emerald Point watching the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Yankees play while spending time with his close friends.

Moose is survived by his mother Sally Jo Warnock; his brother Gary P. Warnock Jr.; his wife Lillian; his nieces Jacqueline Lowenberg and her husband Jon, and Sally Ann Warnock and her fiancée Matteo Piraino; his grand-niece and nephew Julia and Jameson Lowenberg; his aunts Sally Greck, Valerie Kloeber-Grich and her husband Jeff, and Christine Grabowsky; and many cousins.

Moose was predeceased by his grandmother Doris “Granny” Greck Martin and her husband William Martin (Pop-pop), his great uncle Theodore Greck, and his uncles Deems Grabowsky and Francis Grabowski (Pat/Big Moose).

Visitation: Sunday, February 25, 2024, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Zygmunt-Murtie Funeral Home, 4 Oak Street, Greenwood Lake, NY 10925.

Post-visitation graveside service: the Greenwood Lake Cemetery, Old Dutch Hollow Road, Greenwood Lake, NY with Fr. Bob Sweeney officiating.

Memorial contributions in memory of Moose may be made to the Warwick Valley Humane Society, PO Box 61, Warwick, NY 10990, or to the Greenwood Lake Fire Department, PO Box 166, Greenwood Lake, NY 10925. Funeral arrangements are honorably entrusted to Zygmunt-Murtie Funeral and Cremation Service – 845-477-8240 or visit zmmemorials.com.