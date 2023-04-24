Francis Coleman Cooke

Francis (Frank) Coleman Cooke of Warwick, NY, (formerly of Hoboken, NJ) passed away unexpectedly on April 18, 2023. He was 55 years old.

Born in Boston, MA on April 1, 1968, to Martin F. and Mary (nee Casey) Cooke.

Frank was an Executive Director for Morgan Stanley in NYC for over 25 years.

Frank enjoyed playing in a fantasy baseball group with old friends for over 35 years (so much baseball...). An avid WWII historian, he could tell you anything you wanted to know about the war, planes, and tanks and just about anything else. He loved dogs and could never say no to helping one. In recent years during his retirement, Frank also enjoyed volunteer work with the Warwick Historical Society and with the local AARP chapter.

Frank is survived by his wife, Moira Kilcoyne of Warwick; mother, Mary Cooke of Ireland; sister, Karen Gannon of Plymouth, MA and brother, James Cooke of Braintree, MA. He was predeceased by his father Martin F. Cooke.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Saturday, April 22, from 10:00 am to 12:00 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, NY. A Funeral Service and interment will take place in Mweenish Cemetery, Carna, County Galway, Ireland. A memorial for Frank will be planned in Boston in the coming months for friends and family following the service in Ireland.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Frank to the Warwick Valley Humane Society, P.O. Bx 61, Warwick, NY 10990 or at wvhumane.org or the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Avenue, Boston, NA 02215 or at danafarber.jimmyfund.org.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.