Frances Rivera passed away on Friday, June 3, 2022, at Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern, NY. She was 80 years old. Daughter of the late Angel Luis and Esther (Torres) Rivera, Frances was born on December 1, 1941, in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico.

Frances was a Minister, often referred to as “Pastora” by her congregation, for Spanish Baptist Church of Fordham in Bronx, NY.

Left to cherish her memory are her children: Noel Cabassa and his wife, Loida of Pamona, NY; and Esther Cabassa DeWoody and her husband, Carl of Lititz, PA; daughter-in-law Danette Cabassa of Highland Mills, NY; siblings: Tony Torres of Groton, CT; Bobby Torres of Queens, NY; Eneida Gonzalez of Staten Island, NY; Martiza Torres of Orlando, FL; Maria Erazo of Miami, FL; and Sonia Wood of Groton, CT; grandchildren: Noel, Erica, Samantha, Noah, Gabriella, David Matthew, Devin, Boonie and Brian; and by her great-grandchildren: Michael, Christian, Christina, Atticus and Evan. In addition to her parents, Frances was also predeceased by her husband, Roberto B. Rivera, son, David Cabassa, and beloved granddaughter, Kristina.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Smith Seaman and Quackenbush Funeral Home, 515 Rt. 32, Highland Mills, NY 10930. A Graveside Service will begin at 11:00 a.m., on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Cemetery of the Highlands, 634 Rt. 32, Highland Mills, NY, 10930.

Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or American Heart Association, PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692.

Please note, the Rivera family would prefer floral arangements in vases or plants so that they may enjoy them long after Frances’s services.

