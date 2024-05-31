Frances Mauser, 74

Frances Mauser, a longtime resident of Warwick, NY, passed away peacefully on May 29, 2024, at Schervier Pavilion. She was 74 years old.

Born in Bronx, NY, on January 26, 1950, she was the daughter of Frank and Martha Mauser.

Fran was a beloved resident for 27 years at Mt. Alverno Center and then Schervier Pavilion. She was proud to be the longest resident in the facility; Fran knew everyone and recognized all of her friends and the staff by voice. Fran actively participated in all of the planned activities; she especially liked playing bingo, flower arranging with the Warwick Valley Gardeners, sing-alongs with Big Al, coffee hours with Sean and Nancy, and the special delicious programs with Ali.

Fran’s upbeat attitude and outgoing personality will be missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her niece Katherine Kistner and her husband Edward of Wurtsboro, NY; nephew Michael Fray of Congers, NY; niece Fran Kalender of Fayetteville, NC; and nephew James Fray of Cohecton, NY.