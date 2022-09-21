Frances Mahoney, of Warwick, NY, passed away on September 19, 2022 at St. Anthony Community Hospital. She was 75 years old.

Born in New York, NY on August 22, 1947, she was the daughter of Peter J. and Anita (nee Santini) Ratto.

A family statement reads, “Fran had a heart of gold – she was so generous to everyone. She was a true patriot and loved this country. She loved supporting veterans and the police. She was also a huge Trump supporter. Her presence and love will be greatly missed by all who knew her.”

Frances is survived by her daughter Maureen Sullivan and her husband John “Jack” of Leland, NC; son Frankie Mahoney and his daughter Skye Mahoney of NYC; six sisters: Lena Freni and her husband Matthew Sr. of Bronx, NY, Olivia Ratto of Airmont, NY, Florence Ratto of Dobbs Ferry, NY, Donna Pulos and her husband Richard of Maybrook, NY, Anna Onder and her husband Paul of West Milford, NJ, and Elizabeth Moran and her husband James of Warwick, NY; brother Peter Ratto and his wife Tami of Dobbs Ferry, NY; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband William P. Mahoney.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Wednesday, September 21, from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., with a funeral service at the funeral home at 10:00 a.m. followed by interment in St. Raymond’s Cemetery, 2600 Lafayette Avenue, Bronx, NY 10465.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Frances’ memory to the Tunnels to Tower Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306 or online t2t.org/donate

