Frances Josephine (Frannie) Abrams

On July 5, Frances Abrams (Nanni ) became an Angel, at the young age of 95.

She went to the Lord Jesus peacefully and on her own terms. In Heaven she joined her love Joseph (Pop) Abrams; her husband of 32 years.

She was born in Bayshore, New York on March 4, 1927, the daughter of Francis and Clara Schortemeyer.

She was a resident of Goshen, NY, former resident of Warwick NY, Dix Hills NY, Lake Ronkonkoma NY and Linderhurst NY.

A wonderful woman with great faith, strength and determination, she loved to tell jokes and the love for her family had no bounds.

We will miss her so much; she will forever be in our hearts.

She loved gardening and being outdoors; walking was part of her daily life, but her biggest passion was crocheting and many, many people have a piece of her love.

She is survived by her children, Joseph and wife Sandy, Steven and wife Sharon; her grandchildren: Joey and wife Liz, Paul and wife Julie, Troy, Charles and wife Danielle, Herbie, Krystal and husband Tom; her great grandchildren: Haley, Isabella, Gianna, Gabriella, Rocco, Joey, Sofia, Nicolas, Ava, Lorenzo, Luke, Olivia, Josephine and Franco.

She was preceded in death by her great grandson Brandon.

Our sincere gratitude to the staff at Glen Arden in Goshen NY

A memorial to celebrate her life will take place at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Kings Highway, Warwick, NY on August 6, 2023 at 11 a.m.

We ask that in her memory you do something special for a Veteran or an elderly person