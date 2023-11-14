Frances ‘Fanny’ Wanczyk, 95

Frances “Fanny” Wanczyk of Florida, NY, a lifelong resident of the area, entered into rest on Sunday, November 12, 2023. She was 95.

The daughter of the late Anton and Caroline Ruszkiewicz, she was born on February 12, 1928, in Warwick, NY.

Frances was a member of St. Joseph Church, Florida, NY. She was very proud of her Polish heritage and was often found displaying this at the annual Pulaski Day Parade which is held every October in New York City.

She is survived by her son, Vincent and wife Edith of Florida, NY; daughter, Eileen Gibson and husband Daniel of Florida, NY; grandson, Jeremy Gibson and fiancé Angie Harty; granddaughter, Jessica Leahy and husband Desmond; three great-grandchildren, Dylan, Jade and Elaina; sister, Jean Sosler; along with numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband Walter Wanczyk; three brothers, Frank, Anton and John Ruszkiewicz; and three sisters, Lucy Sicina, Marie Eisner and Betty Fuselli.

As per her wishes, a private service and burial will be held in St. Joseph Cemetery, Florida, NY.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home To send a condolence online, please go to purtafuneralhome.com.