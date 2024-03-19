Florence Clark, 69

Florence Clark of Dingmans Ferry, Pa., (formerly of Warwick, NY) passed away peacefully on March 16, 2024, at Garnet Medical Center. She was 69 years old.

Born in New York City, NY, on April 23, 1954, she was the daughter of the late Peter J. Ratto Sr. and Anita (nee Santini) Ratto.

A family statement reads, “Florence was a loving mother, sister, aunt, and a wonderful caregiver. She loved her son and her many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.”

Florence is survived by her son Christopher Clark of Milford, Pa.; brother Peter J. Ratto Jr. and his wife Tami of Dobbs Ferry; sisters Lena Freni and her husband Matthew of Bronx, NY, Olivia Ratto of Matamoras, Pa., Donna Pulos and her husband Richard of Maybrook, NY, Anna Onder and her husband Paul of West Milford, NJ, and Elizabeth Moran and her husband James of Warwick, NY; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, sister Frances Mahoney, and her brother-in-law William Mahoney.

Funeral mass: Tuesday, March 26, 2024, at 11 a.m. at St. Stephen RC Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick, NY 10990.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.