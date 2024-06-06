Florence B. Spiedel, 101

Florence B. Spiedel, a lifelong resident of Warwick, NY, passed away peacefully on May 23, 2024. She was 101 years old.

Born in Warwick, NY on August 23, 1922, she was the daughter of John Horton Bonnyman and Jennie Theresa Houseman.

Florence worked as a clerk for over 60 years at Akins Pharmacy in Warwick. She was best known as a loving mother and Nana to her family.

She is survived by her daughter Joan Bogart of Greenwood Lake; three grandchildren Tim Henderson and his wife Donna of Frakes, KY, Tom Henderson of Far Rockaway, NY, and Bonnie Henderson of Warwick, NY; eight great-grandchildren, Bill, Jon, Jay and Mark Mauriello, and Kyle, Ted, Scott and Camaron Henderson; as well as three great-great-grandchildren. She was pre-deceased by her husband John Spiedel and daughter Linda.

Visitation: Wednesday, May 29, 2024, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. with a funeral service at 11 a.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY.

Interment: Warwick Cemetery.

Donations in Florance’s memory may be made to Warwick Ambulance, P.O. Box 315, Warwick, NY 10990.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.