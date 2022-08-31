Evelyn L. Sinos, of Warwick, NY (formerly of Valley Cottage, NY), passed away on August 30, 2022 at Schervier Pavilion. She was 92 years old.

Born in Bronx, NY on July 1, 1930, she was the daughter of Joseph and Louise (nee Ginocchio) Fontana.

Evelyn was an administrative assistant for GM – Pontiac Division in Purchase, NY. She was also a clerical worker for the Archdiocese of NY at St. Margaret of Antioch Church in Pearl River, NY. In Warwick, Evelyn was a member of the St. Stephen’s Sodality. She volunteered in the Warwick Library book store and was a member of the former Warwick Valley Social Club.

Evelyn is survived by her daughter Helene Earley and her husband Patrick of Warwick; son Robert Sinos and his wife Holly of Atlanta, GA; grandson Patrick J. Earley II and his wife Katelyn of Monroe, NY and granddaughter Elizabeth A. Earley of Riverdale, NY; great-grandchildren: Finn Patrick Earley and Elliotte Emma Earley. She was preceded in death by son Stephen and brother Louis Fontana.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 6, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 7, at St. Stephen RC Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick, followed by interment in St. Anthony’s Catholic Cemetery, 36 W. Nyack Road, Nanuet, NY.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Evelyn’s name to Warwick Valley Humane Society, P.O. Box 61, Warwick, NY 10990.

Funeral arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com