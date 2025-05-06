Ethel E. Ritzer, a lifetime resident of the Vernon/Warwick area went to be with her Lord and Savior and to be with her beloved husband Bob on Friday, April 25. She was 99 years old.

Born in in Warwick on March 26, 1926, she was the daughter of Samuel Chardavoyne and Anna Houghtaling. She was married to Robert P. Ritzer who predeceased her in 2021.

Ethel was a member of the New Milford Methodist Church where she helped out with many events and sang in the choir. She was an active member of the New Milford Historical Society where she also put in a lot of hard work. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society.

Ethel loved cardinals and had a large collection of them.

Ethel raised a family of six children. Ethel worked at Meduski’s in Warwick and kept busy canning and freezing vegetables from their large garden. Ethel was known to be a bit feisty but everyone loved her for it. The last few years, Ethel was well-taken care of by her dedicated caregiver, Narine.

Ethel is survived by her large and loving family: children: Darlene Vance and her husband John of Vernon, NJ; Cindy Sullivan of Jacksonville, FL; Paul Ritzer and his wife Sharon of Newton, NJ; Loraine Drown and her husband Tom of Middletown; Connie Horton and her husband Rich of Myrtle Beach, SC; Ted Lavinski and his wife Karen of Myrtle Beach, SC; 12 grandchildren: Kristen Vance, Terry Vance, Caitlin Koch, Kelsey Viau, Ryan Sullivan, Rebecca VanHaste, Colleen Ritzer, Hailey Ritzer, Richard Horton, Donna Lent, Kara Lavinski and Dorinda Leeper; ten great-grandchildren: Kinsley, Aiden, Chevvy, Margaux, Killian, Ronin, Declan, Elizabeth, Arron, and Devin; three great-great grandchildren Jayden, Aria, and Emma; and her caregiver Narine McLawrence. She was also predeceased by her grandson Gregory Horton.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, May 1, 2025, at the funeral home, followed by interment in Warwick Cemetery, 50 Oakland Avenue, Warwick.