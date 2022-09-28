Estelle Zickler, a longtime resident of Warwick, NY, most recently of Belmar, NJ, passed away on September 25, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. She was 85 years old.

Born in Brooklyn, October 21, 1936, she was the daughter of Henry and Theresa (Schnell) Howe.

Estelle had formerly worked for Manufacturers Hanover Trust Company where she met her husband Harold. In Warwick, she was a substitute librarian for the Warwick Valley Central School District. She volunteered as a Brownie troop leader, for Meals On Wheels, and for the food pantry at Warwick United Methodist Church, which she and Harold attended. She was a proud supporter of St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Putting her talent to good work, she crocheted many blankets for her family, hospitals, and the humane society. Estelle’s love for her family, her joy of life, and her charity to so many will live on in her family’s hearts forever. She was always willing to help and guide others and made a difference for so many who knew and loved her.

Estelle is survived by her husband of 63 years, Harold Zickler, of Belmar, NJ; four children: Mark Zickler and his wife Alice, of Pottstown, PA, Laure Bandlow and her husband Raymond, of Woodbury, NJ, Jill Singer and her husband Robert, of Warwick, NY and Karen Barry and her husband William, of Belmar, NJ; sister Kathleen Riley, of Hillsdale, NJ; brother Henry Howe, of Greenville, NY; sister Madeline Knieriemen, of Lorton, VA; 10 grandchildren: Justin, Shannon, Cody, and Daniel Zickler, James Shockley, Serena Bandlow, Lauren and Jonathan Singer, Devin and Brady Barry; two great-grandchildren, Madeleine and Esme’ Zickler; and an abundance of nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister June Covetskie.

The family will receive friends on Friday, September 30th from 2 to 4:00 p.m. and 7 to 9:00 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. A Funeral Service will be on Saturday, October 1st at 10:00 a.m. at the Warwick United Methodist Church, 135 Forester Avenue, Warwick, NY followed by interment in Warwick Cemetery, 94 Oakland Avenue, Warwick.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com