Enrique Moreno III, 30

Enrique Moreno III, a resident of Greenwood Lake, NY, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, November 10, 2024. He was 30 years old. The son of Enrique Moreno Jr. and Minerva Moreno, Enrique was born on December 16, 1993, in Queens, NY.

Enrique is survived by his son Lorenzo Moreno, mother Minerva Moreno, sister Isabella Moreno, brother Mohammad Vale, sister Ama Moreno, and brother Federico Moreno of Greenwood Lake.

He was predeceased by his father Enrique Moreno Jr.

Visitation: Sunday, November 17, 2024, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Zygmunt-Murtie Funeral Home, 4 Oak Street, Greenwood Lake, NY 10925.

Mass of Christian burial: Monday, November 18, 2024, at 10 a.m. at the Holy Rosary RC Church, 41 Windermere Avenue, Greenwood Lake, NY.

Interment: Warwick Cemetery, 50 Oakland Avenue in Warwick.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family and sent to the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements are honorably entrusted to Zygmunt-Murtie Funeral and Cremation Service: 845-477-8240 or zmmemorials.com.