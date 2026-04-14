Emily M. Nicholas, a resident of Greenwood Lake, N.Y., passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 30, 2026 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center. She was 36. The daughter of Alexander and Dody Nicholas, Emily was born on August 4, 1989 in Westchester, N.Y.

There are some who bring a light so great to the world that even after they have gone, the light remains.

Funeral services will be observed privately.

Funeral arrangements are honorably entrusted to Zygmunt-Murtie Funeral and Cremation Service - 845-477-8240 or visit www.zmmemorials.com.