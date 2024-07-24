Elsa Mercedes Sosa Amaro, 85

Elsa Mercedes Sosa Amaro passed away at home in Warwick, NY, on July 15, 2024, with her loving daughter and son-in-law by her side. She was 85 years young and thrived with a fiercely independent spirit and artful elegance despite her struggle with a lifelong pulmonary illness.

Elsa was a five-year resident of Warwick, NY, by way of Pompano Beach, Fl., and Brooklyn, NY. Born September 9, 1938, in the Dominican Republic, the daughter of Jose Alberto Sosa and Candida Rosa Amaro Sosa, a native healer and farmer, and pharmacy worker, respectively. She was the oldest of six children, in addition to having four paternal half-siblings.

Elsa immigrated to New York City in the 1960s. As a young woman, she was a member of the Ladies Garment Workers Union, working as a gifted seamstress in the New York textile industry at garment factories such as Three Sisters Company, Red Lion Apparel, and Johnny Virginia Factories (JVO), to name a few. Fueled by her American Dream, she worked tirelessly and saved every penny to bring over her family members to New York from the Dominican Republic. In the 1990s she blossomed with a move to the state of Florida, where her professional talents expanded into beauty, becoming a hair color specialist at her sister’s salon Golden Touch in Pompano Beach, and as an independent sales consultant for Mary Kay. After decades of permanent residency status, Elsa became a proud U.S. citizen in 2002.

Her daughter Judy shared: “She was a strong, resilient, and classy lady in every way. A single mother who supported us and made many sacrifices to create a better life. She had great faith in God to see us through any circumstances. She lived on her own terms. With a vision and keen eye for detail, she enjoyed decorating and improving our home. She had true style, was always impeccably dressed, and created an environment that was as beautiful as she was. My mother is my hero, will be greatly missed, and forever loved by her family and friends.”

Her grandson Michael shared: “I owe many of my best qualities and character traits to my dear Abuelita, who spoiled me with love and admiration. Remembering her will forever fill me with joy and gratitude.”

Elsa is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Judy and Rocco Battista of Warwick, NY, grandchildren Michael and Raquel, great-granddaughter Sofia and soon to be born Ariana Danielle, two sisters Marina Sosa and Milagros De La Cruz, and several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her grandson Danny Battista, sisters Hilda Sosa and Elena Peña, brothers Alfonso and Fabio Sosa, and niece Joselyn Xiomara Sosa.

Visitation: Thursday July 25, 2024, from 7 9 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY.

Funeral Mass: Friday July 26, 2024, at 11 a.m. at St. Stephen Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick, NY 10990.

Interment: St. Stephen Cemetery, Warwick, NY. The Mass can be viewed live at the scheduled time via this link: ststephenchurchwarwick.org/livestreams.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Elsa’s health supporters: Dr. Dennis Scharfenberger for her primary care; Dr. Robert Johnson, pulmonary internal medicine; and the nurses and aides from Hospice of Orange & Sullivan, Meals on Wheels, and all others who cared for and cared about Elsa. Thank you to Roger Vander Plaat for the compassion and guidance in the arrangements for our mother’s service.

In lieu of flowers, Elsa would prefer that everyone give a gift of love and kindness to yourself, and others.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.