Elmer D. Coates, 97

Elmer D. Coates passed away on June 26, 2024, at his residence in Chester, NY. He was 97 years old. Son of the late Thomas E. and Laura B. (Shader) Coates, he was born on July 29, 1926, in Warwick, NY.

Elmer proudly served in the United States Army during World War II. Later in life, he was a maintenance worker at ShopRite supermarket in Florida, NY.

Left to cherish his memory are his son Brian Coates of Chester, NY; daughters Linda Coates of Newburgh, NY, Susan Sanger and her husband Al of Highland Mills, NY, and Lisa Corriveau and her husband Jerry of Bloomingburg, NY; and sister Nellie Freeborn of Sebring, Fl. Elmer leaves 10 grandchildren behind: Andrew, Michael, Tammy, Daryl, Krista, Nicolle, Ashley, Alex, Stephanie, and Scott; as well as nine great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Elmer was predeceased by his wife Laura Jane (Van Tassell) Coates, and his daughter Denise Roma.

Elmer’s family would like to thank his snowbirds in Zephyr Hills, Fl., that held local dances.

Cremation will take place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, NY. Burial of cremains with military honors will take place at Cemetery of The Highlands, Highland Mills, NY at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan, 800 Stony Brook Ct, Newburgh, NY 12550, or The Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., FL 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

Arrangements were by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Highland Mills, New York (845-782-8185 or ssqfuneralhome.com).