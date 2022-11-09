Elizabeth Schultz, of Warwick, entered into rest on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. She was 91.

The daughter of the late Charles Boyne and Agnes Drum Boyne, she was born on November 18, 1930, in Brooklyn, NY.

She is survived by her son, Gerard Schultz (Shari Cannone); daughter, Lorraine Schultz (Christa); daughter, Laura Felker (Gerald); 5 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; sister, Margaret Montalbano along with several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband Daniel J. Schultz; granddaughter, Devon Rose Felker; brothers, Charles and John Boyne; and a sister, Mary Boyne.

Visitation will be held on Monday, November 7th from 10am-12noon at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 690 County Route# 1, Pine Island, NY 10969.

A funeral service will be held 12 noon Monday, November 7th at the funeral home.

Burial will be held in Wallkill Cemetery, Phillipsburg, NY.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home

