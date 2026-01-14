Elizabeth Mastandrea

Elizabeth “Betty” Mastandrea of Montgomery, N.Y., passed away on Jan. 8, 2026. She was 97 years old.

Born in Bellerose, N.Y., March 4, 1928, she was the daughter of Frederick and Elizabeth (Eberhardt) Lehmann.

Betty was married to the late Alfred Mastandrea. She worked for many years at Bank of New York in Greenwood Lake as a customer service representative.

Betty is survived by her children: daughter Linda Hendon and her husband William of Bloomingburg, N.Y.; daughter Nancy Hernandez and her husband Luis of Dover, Del.; son William Mastandrea of Warwick, N.Y.; and daughter Bettyann Barron and her husband Robert of Montgomery, N.Y.; grandchildren: Bill Mastandrea and his fiancée Amandine Flammang; Peter Barron and Philip Barron; as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband Alfred, she was predeceased by her brother William Lehmann and daughter-in-law Linda (Bossolina) Mastandrea.

Private cremation arrangements have been made.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, N.Y.