Elizabeth Magnus, 86

Elizabeth “Betty” Magnus of Warwick, NY, passed away on June 6, 2024, at St. Anthony Community Hospital. She was 86 years old.

Born in Brooklyn, NY, on October 29, 1937, she was the daughter of Jacob and Elizabeth (nee Sager) Klein. Born with a passion for achievement and a natural talent, Betty made her mark on the roller-skating world as a young athlete, becoming a U.S. National Champion skater. She later became a skating instructor to her beloved students, all of whom called her “Mom.” Along with her husband Everett and three children, Betty spent many years building lifelong memories skating across the country. After retiring, Betty tirelessly continued what may be her most important work — raising her family and demonstrating her endless devotion as a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

A family statement reads, “She was the best wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Only a very special woman could hold such a monumental place in our hearts.”

Betty is survived by an extensive family tree that will continue to honor her memory. Her children include daughter Connie Magnus-Melendez and wife Maria (“Epi”) of Warwick, NY, sons Danny Magnus and partner Tracee Meltzer of Reseda, Calif., and Lee Magnus and partner Linda Fiore of Brooklyn, NY.

Her legacy of grandchildren and great-grandchildren who continue to celebrate her life include Linda Fasano and husband Frank, along with their children Sabina and Isabel; Laura Cummings and husband Tyler; Amanda Magnus; as well as her grandson Brandon Magnus and wife Gabby, along with their children Scottie and Oliver.

Betty was additionally blessed with two generations of beloved grandnieces and grandnephews, including Leilani Cruz and husband Alex Alvarado, along with their children, Kayla, Leilani, and Alex; Stephanie Coward and husband Rahshan, along with their children Anabell and Liam; Carmela Mota and husband Gregory, along with their son Lucas; and Faith Rivera.

Betty’s family finds great solace envisioning her reunion in heaven with husband Everett. Niece Gerri Pearsall and nephew Kenneth Pearsall envision a joyous reunion with sister Margaret and brother-in-law Kenneth.

Visitation: Thursday, June 13, 2024, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick.

Funeral service: Friday, June 14, 2024, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by interment in Cedar Park Cemetery, Westwood, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Betty’s memory to North Shore Animal League.