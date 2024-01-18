Elizabeth M. L. McLean, 87

Elizabeth M. L. McLean, a beloved and joyful presence in both the Warwick, NY, and Gibson Island, Md., communities, passed away peacefully on December 18, 2023, at the age of 87. Born on February 7, 1936, in New York City, she was the daughter of the late Madison H. and Elizabeth (Sanford) Lewis, long-time, esteemed residents of Warwick.

Affectionately known as “Lillibet” or “Lily” by those close to her, she was celebrated for her warmth, laughter, and a sparkling spirit that exuded optimism and kindness. She was known for her sense of humor and ability to make friends wherever she went.

Lily immersed herself in the vibrant life of both Warwick and Gibson Island communities, dedicating her time generously to Christ Church in Warwick and actively participating in various organizations, including the Warwick Valley Rotary Club, the Warwick Historical Society, and the Orange and Duchess Garden Club. She volunteered at the Backpack program, a food and hunger ministry at Warwick Reformed Church.

In Gibson Island, she held memberships in the garden club and historical society and served as a board member at the Gibson Island Eagle Cove School. Lily was also an active participant at St. Christopher’s-by-the-Sea, playing a significant role in creating the memorial garden. Her support extended beyond local communities to national initiatives, where she actively backed the Washington National Cathedral and the Bishop Walker School in Washington, DC.

An ardent animal lover, Lily adored dogs, cats, and horses, actively supporting animal rescue operations and charitable activities such as the Gentle Giant Draft Horse rescue in Maryland. Her love for travel took her to destinations near and far, visiting family and friends in Virginia, Little Deer Isle, Maine, California, Michigan, Hawaii, Florida, and internationally to Ireland, Scotland, France, Bermuda, Austria, and Africa.

Lily’s education included the Chapin School in New York City, St. Timothy’s School in Stevenson, Md., Briarcliff College in Westchester County, NY, and New York University in Manhattan.

Lily is survived by her four children, Lisa Reynolds of Gulf Stream, Fl., Alexander McLean of Temperance, Mich., Mary McLean of Piermont, NY, and John McLean of Alexandria, Va.; son-in-law Hal Reynolds; daughter-in-law Rose McLean; five grandchildren, Elle Reynolds, William Reynolds, Margaux Reynolds, Hannah Hely, and Lila Hely; two sisters, Joan Lewis Jewett of McLean, Va., and Mary Hope Lewis of Greenwich, Conn.; her extended Michigan family of Carl, Hunter, and Cody Clark; and numerous nieces and nephews, including Eliza Lloyd and Faith O’Grady of Ireland. She was predeceased by her husband Robert McLean III.

A celebration of Lily’s life is planned for the summer of 2024 in both Warwick, NY, and Gibson Island, Md. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests contributions to the causes Lily held dear.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.