Elizabeth Ginley of Warwick, N.Y. passed away peacefully on Nov. 21, 2025. She was 90 years old.

Born in Dublin, Ireland on Oct. 19, 1935, Betty was one of nine children. The daughter of John and Mary (née House) McConnell. Betty immigrated to America in 1958 after meeting her future husband Joe in Dublin. Betty and Joe went on to raise five boys at their home in Suffern, N.Y. During that time, she also became a nurse, working at Saddlebrook General Hospital, Valley Hospital, and Good Samaritan Hospital.

In her 40s, Betty became an avid runner after beating breast cancer. She won and placed in many age group races. To say traveling was a hobby for Betty and Joe is an understatement. They were world travelers many times over. Besides traveling, Betty was an avid skier and golfer. She skied into her 70s at many resorts around the world. She also had a hole in one playing golf.

After 38 years in Suffern, Betty and Joe followed the boys and their families to Warwick, N.Y., watching their 12 grandchildren grow. Betty, as wife and Mom, was a pillar of strength by word and example. Betty and her late husband Joe were married for 64 years.

Betty is survived by four sons and their spouses who had a deep love for her: Joseph and Barbara Ginley; Robert and Susan Ginley; April (née Casey) Ginley; Patrick and Cathy Ginley; and Timothy and Denise Ginley; brother John McConnell and sister Helen. Additionally, Betty’s eleven grandchildren: Taylor (née Ginley) and Joseph Meilak; Connor and Elizabeth (née Pizzella) Ginley; Joseph and Georgia (née Bender) Ginley; Darby Ginley and Frankie Chiodi; Sean and Symone (née Thomas) Ginley; Shane, Jared, Paul, Ryan, Kevin, and Keira Ginley. She was predeceased by her husband Joseph; son John Ginley (9/11); and granddaughter Christina Ginley.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, Nov. 30, from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, N.Y. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 1 at St. Stephen RC Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick with interment following the Mass in Orange County Veterans Cemetery, 111 Craigville Road, Goshen, N.Y. 10924.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Betty’s memory to the Cure Alzheimer’s Fund, 34 Washington St., Suite 230, Wellesley Hills, Mass. 02481 or online at https://curealz.org/

Arrangements were entrusted to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, N.Y. To send an online condolence, log onto www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.