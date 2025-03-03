Elizabeth Freund, 99

Elizabeth Freund of Warwick, NY, passed away on February 1, 2025, at Garnet Medical Center, a few months shy of her 100th birthday.

Born April 7, 1925, in Jersey City, NJ, she was the daughter of Theodore and Mary (Affen) Pappas.

Elizabeth worked as a RN at NY Presbyterian Hospital. She was an artist and sculpturist.

She was married in 1951 to Alfred Freund Jr. who predeceased her in 2020. Together, they owned Office World in Middletown, NY.

Elizabeth is survived by son Alfred Freund III and his wife Inez (Chester, NY), daughter Carolyn Freund (Beacon, NY), and grandson Jack Freund (Edenville, NY). She was predeceased by husband Alfred, brother Michael Pappas, and sister Julia Drozdoff.

Funeral arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.