The world lost our beloved mother, Elizabeth (Betty) Sandford, aged 91, of Warwick, New York, on December 27, 2022 after a battle with congestive heart failure.

Betty was born on April 9, 1931, to Dominic and Felicia Talarico in Bound Brook, New Jersey. As a young girl growing up in Paterson, New Jersey, Betty met Ray, and they wed in 1947, going on to raise five children, Bruce, Raymond, Terry, Kathy, and Wendy in love and devotion during 59 years of marriage to Raymond Charles Sandford (1929-2006.)

There was no kinder person than Betty, always thinking of others first-- especially her family. She raised her children with love, and sacrificed her own personal comforts so her children’s needs were always met first. Her passion for cooking, but inability to take compliments gracefully, would amuse all whom knew her. Every Thanksgiving gathering was large and festive, always to remain a cherished memory by all. Betty had a love and flair for decorating, especially at the holidays. When she wasn’t filling her West Milford home with extended family visits, her quiet demeanor brought her outside to enjoy her love of gardening. Betty and Ray worked hard making a living, while enjoying selling antiques and collectibles throughout the tristate area. Her desire and enjoyment of this was present even into her 90’s.

Betty was predeceased by her mother and father; her husband Raymond; and sisters Angelina Perry, Maria Herziger, and Josephine Bollmann. She is survived by Bruce and Marianne Sandford, Raymond Sandford, Terry Sandford and Girard Fritz, Kathy Sandford and David Landolfi and Wendy Sandford. “Grandma Betty” has six grandchildren, David and Sandra Sandford, Jason and Kara Sandford, Ashley and Stephen Halferty, Erica Sandford, Michael and Jessica Sandford, and Ryan Sandford Weed; and great grandchildren, Connor, Daniel, Haley, Isabella, Zakary, Caleb, Brielle and Ava. Betty’s extended family includes Lee Sandford, Linda Sandford, and Lorraine Sandford; and was “Aunt Betty” to many nephews and nieces.

Betty was treasured by so many, and her love and vibrant energy will always be remembered. The family requests that donations be made in her honor to the Hospice of Orange & Sullivan, Inc. www.hospiceoforange.com.

Friends and family are invited January 7, 2023, for Memorial Visitation between 1:00-3:00 p.m. and Memorial Service at 3:00 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick NY. A private burial service for the children will be held on Monday, January 9.